Margie Hendry Avery, age 75, of Roswell, GA, passed away March 8, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, GA on March 18, 1948. Margie was the daughter of the late Edwena Dollar Hendry and Curtis T. Hendry. She was raised in College Park, GA and graduated from College Park High School in 1964. Margie was married to Clyde Avery in 1965 and divorced in 1975 and never remarried. Her working career included Eastern Airlines, US Forest Service and CDC where she retired in 2006.
Margie is survived by her two children, Gene Avery and Melissa Avery Parker; three grandchildren, Madison Parker, Mason Parker and Grace Avery; a brother, Michael Hendry and three nieces, Caroline Hendry Miley, Christina Hendry and Cynthis Hendry-Hurtado.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:00am at Roswell United Methodist Chapel, Roswell, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.