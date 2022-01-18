Margaret Olson Smith, 89, of Dawsonville, Georgia, passed away January 9, 2022.
Born to the late Thomas and Catherine Olson of Olean, New York and
predeceased by her brother James F. Olson.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years James W. Smith, her daughter Deborah (Kim) Honan of Alpharetta, Georgia, her daughter Cynthia (Jimmy) Smith of Jacksonville, Florida, grandchildren Emily (Addison) Dillard of Milton, Georgia, Patrick Honan of Mobile, Alabama, Shannon (Alex) Hoffman of Acworth, Georgia, and her three great-grandchildren Jackson and Charlie Dillard, and Avett Hoffman.
Through her life, her faith, and her love she carried the affection and compassion towards all those who knew her.
She was a member of Holy Family Episcopal Church of Jasper, Georgia. Over the years she was active on the altar guild, flower guild, and a devout member of the Daughters of the King. Her kindness and empathy were shared with those in faith and in need. Renowned for her famous recipes, a visitor to her home never left hungry or without a homemade baked treat. Her past times of cooking and basket weaving were equally met with the simple joy of reading a good book or visiting with company on her front porch. Retired to North Georgia, her love of the mountain scenery and outdoors were closely shared by her family and a reminder of her early childhood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her name be made to Holy Family Episcopal Church in Jasper, Georgia and to spend time with loved ones outdoors.
Holy Family Episcopal Church
201 Griffith Road, Jasper, GA 30143
Arrangements entrusted to Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
