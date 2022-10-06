Marcia Seaton (1933-2022)

Marcia Seaton of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on September 5, 2022, at her home in Arlington, Virginia, where she spent her final years. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Seaton of Pensacola, Florida, and her son, Scott Seaton of Arlington, Virginia, and her six grandchildren, Lindsey, Kathryn, Kristen, Claire, David and Audrey.
Marcia was born in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1933 and moved to the Pacific Northwest with her family during the Dust Bowl. She was married for 57 years to the love of her life, Philip Seaton, whom she met on a plane when returning to the Seattle area after the Thanksgiving holiday. Philip asked her out for New Year’s Eve, and the rest is history. Philip spent his career with Union Carbide, and Marcia pursued a number of interests and vocations, mostly centering on her love of music. Trained as a classical pianist, she taught elementary music for many years in Dunwoody and prior to that, in Memphis, Tennessee. She shared her love and knowledge of all genres of music with everyone, and especially enjoyed teaching about music to her many friends at the Dunwoody Women’s Club, where she was a member for several years. She was also a longtime member of St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Philip and Marcia loved to travel, before he passed away in 2014. Marcia also had a passion for gardening and reading, volunteering often at the Dunwoody Library.
Respecting their wishes to be buried together, an interment service for Philip and Marcia will be held in the spring at St. Barnabas.
