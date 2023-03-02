Mamie Walker Lewis – Sunrise April 3, 1948 – Sunset February 16, 2023. She was the oldest child of the late Munford Lewis Walker, Sr. and Essie Blue-Walker. Mamie graduated with honors from both D. F. Douglass High School in 1966 and Carver Bible College in 1971. Mamie and the late Reverend Dr. Frank Lewis were united in holy matrimony on May 13, 1972. From that union was born one son, Aubrey Ramon. In 1983, Dr. Lewis was called to pastor Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Roswell, GA. Mamie faithfully served as the First Lady of Zion until his passing in 2014. Mamie was a member of the first Board of Directors of the Ed Isakson YMCA and also served on the board of North Fulton Charities. As respected community and ministry leaders, the City of Roswell renamed Dobbs Drive, Frank Lewis Drive. Today, memorial benches can be found bearing the likeness of both Dr. Frank and Mamie Lewis. Mamie and Dr. Lewis were also pioneers in the establishment of the Kairos Prison Ministry in the State of Georgia. In 2020, Mamie transferred her membership to Refuge Church in Woodstock, GA under the leadership of Dr. Darold E. Footé. Mrs. Lewis will be remembered her love of the Lord and family, loyalty, infectious smile, contagious laugh and her no-nonsense approach to life. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 888 Zion Circle, Roswell, GA.
OBITUARY
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.