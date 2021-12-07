Luanne Arterburn Cruse passed away on October 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Luanne was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 13, 1952, the daughter of Corvin G. Arterburn, Jr and Greta Godfrey Arterburn. A private celebration of life was held by family on Saturday October 16 at home in Roswell, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Brain Foundation at Donate to Support Brain Research (americanbrainfoundation.org)
Luanne is survived by her husband, Tommy Cruse, daughter Lauren Luesing Lowden and son-in-law Shaun Lowden, son Richard Turner Luesing, Jr and step-son Tyler Cruse, daughter-in-law Stacey Cruse and grandson Sawyer Cruse, brother Todd Arterburn, sister-in-law Paula Arterburn, nephew Stephen Arterburn and his wife Marina, great nieces Sophia, Lily and Adalyn Arterburn, nephew Nicolas Arterburn, niece Kaeley Arterburn, sister Julie Arterburn Lorton, brother-in-law William D Lorton, niece Alexandra Lorton and Cassie Lorton Idler and husband Bryan D. Idler with great nephews Sully and Lennon Idler.
Luanne graduated Westport High School in Louisville, KY in 1970 and graduated from University of Kentucky in 1974. Luanne was a loving, giving, and caring soul. She would be humbled at the out-pouring of love for her. Luanne was always thinking of others, never herself. She never met a stranger. Everyone who met her felt the warmth and goodness of her heart. Luanne left us way too soon, and we will miss her so.
