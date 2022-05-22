The family of Kimberly Ann Rye, 60, sadly announces that following a brief but serious illness she passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2022 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Alpharetta, GA. She had resided in Alpharetta from 2007 until the time of her death.
Kim was born September 28, 1961 to Georgianne Smith and Bernard Rye in Willoughby, OH, grew up there and graduated from South High School in 1979. She went on to graduate from Allegheny College in 1983 with a BA in Political Science/History, receive a Juris Doctor from The Ohio State College of Law in 1987, and an AS from Columbus State Community College in 1996 specializing in Interpreting/Transliterating Technology.
Kim was preceded in death by her devoted father, Bernard Rye and two aunts, Dolores (Rye) Zonarich and Barbara (Smith) Wolski.
Surviving to cherish Kim’s memory: her mother, Georgianne Smith, brother, Jeffrey Rye (Kelley); Aunt, Marcela Blout (Frank); Uncle, Forrest Smith (Maureen); Uncle Frank Zonarich. Cousins, James Smith (Kim); Margaret Flynn (Aaron); Alyssa Rae Younger (Kyle); Stephen Zonarich.
Also mourning Kim’s loss are Alpharetta friends, Donna, Jeff, Todd, Jason, and Dave also acknowledging Jennifer, Doug, Kathy, John, Kay, and Caroline among others.
Kim was so fortunate to have had all of you in her life. Words cannot express how eternally grateful Jeff and I will always be for your loyalty.
