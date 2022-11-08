Kenneth Magee, M.D. (1936-2022)

Kenneth George Magee, M.D., age 85, passed peacefully on October 17, 2022. Born on December 20, 1936, to Kenneth A. Magee and Rita S. Magee in Passaic, New Jersey, Dr. Magee grew up in nearby Nutley. He sang in the Grace Episcopal Church choir and was the sports editor at the high school newspaper. In addition, he led the Nutley High varsity crew team, lettering all four years as coxswain. Ken never forgot the good times in Nutley with friends Owen McCarron and Don Jones and was always close to his parents and sister. Ken attended the University of Maryland (a member of the ATO fraternity) and graduated with an M.D. degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1963. Ken subsequently served in the U.S. Navy for two years, stationed on the USS Northampton (CLC-1) in Norfolk, Virginia. After completing his residency at The John Hopkins Hospital and post-graduate internships at Grady Memorial and Emory University, Dr. Magee opened a pediatrics practice in Dunwoody, Georgia, in 1970, which later merged with Georgetown Pediatrics. For over 30 years, Dr. Magee was a highly trusted physician in the community, respected for his thoroughness, warmth, and abundance of practical advice. A man of many enthusiasms, nothing was more important to Dr. Magee than his family. He married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Hall, in June 1961 and was very involved in raising his family. While Dr. Magee was known for his excellent sense of humor, patience, and sagacity, he was also a tenacious advocate for others when circumstances dictated. In his free time, Dr. Magee immensely enjoyed reading (and discussing) books of science and history (particularly of the Civil War, the Roosevelts, and the Kennedys), rooting for all Georgia-based sports teams (especially the Atlanta Braves, and those of his grandchildren), cinema, and music (Andy Williams, Simon & Garfunkel and the Beatles were favorites). When he was younger, Dr. Magee enjoyed playing tennis, sailing with his sons, and running with his daughter (completing the Peachtree Road Race several times). Siesta Key, Florida, was his ideal vacation destination. Ken Magee ("Buck"), a true gentleman, was dearly loved and is greatly missed by his entire family. In addition to his wife, Barbara, Dr. Magee is survived by his sons, David (Kelly) and Kevin (and best friend, Beth), and daughter Michele (Dave), as well as his grandchildren, Sarah, Alexander, and Annabelle. He is also survived by his sister, Liane Magee Fraser of Weston, Florida; nieces, Cynthia Fraser, Lynda Fraser-Armitage (Alec), and Elizabeth Fraser Kraut (Peter); grand nephews and niece, Kyle, Amanda, Fraser, Andrew, and Brett; cousin, Peg Abramson; and last but certainly not least, his special first cousin, Judge David Carey (Jean) of Boise, Idaho. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. The family plans to hold a private memorial to Ken in Siesta Key next spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.