Karl B. Rieger of Dunwoody, GA, affectionately known as “The Chairman of the Board” after THE Frank Sinatra, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, with family and friends by his side playing and singing My Way. He was born on October 31, 1961, in Freeport, IL to JoAnn (Eberle) and Thomas Benedict Rieger. Karl was the youngest son and the fourth of five children. The family moved to Barrington, IL in 1965 where Karl spent his formative years honing his charm and developing his magnanimous personality; his blue eyes and dimpled smile were his trademarks! The Rieger’s moved to the Atlanta area in 1976 where Karl lived until the final curtain. He graduated from St. Pius X High School and went on to attend the University of Georgia. He was a proud member of the Chi Psi fraternity. His favorite colors, in apparel and décor have been black and red ever since. Glory Glory to Ole Georgia! Karl was charismatic and handsome. That charm, his immaculate appearance, sense of style and his personality served him well in business as an entrepreneur/salesperson. He never met a stranger who didn’t become a friend.Karl is survived by his loving wife, Christine Moreira Rieger and their daughter, Sydney; his sons , Ben (Tess); Walker (Erika); their mother, Nancy Rieger Barnes; his grandchildren Jude, Vincent and Marlee; his siblings, Holly Curley (Jim Host), Tamia, Tom (the late Anita), and Siobhan Finnegan (John) plus nieces and nephews who will remember his dance moves in front of car headlights to Midnight Train to Georgia and his late night breakfast omelettes. He is also survived by Jan and Carlos Moreira and Pat Payne. He was preceded in death by his parents, JoAnn and Thomas Rieger. Karl’s Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10 AM at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Sandy Springs, GA. Reception following after the service. He lived a life that was full and in the end, Karl did it his way. In lieu of flowers, please refer to the GoFundMe page set up to help Karl Rieger’s family at https://gofund.me/07a47c46 or Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic School Guardian Angel Fund. The family of Karl wishes to express their thanks for the many prayers and kindnesses of so many, especially to Heritage Hospice, Dawn and Kevin Moran, Bob Curley, and Doctor David and Nancy Lloyd.
