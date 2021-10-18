Judith Fleck

Judy, 74, died peacefully at her Georgia home on October 10th after a courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born November 13, 1946, to Leo H. Honebrink and Dorothy M. Huellemeier in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lee Alan Fleck, and their three daughters: Kimberly (David) Seijo, Tamara (C. Douglas) Fenstermacher and Jodi (Adam) Priebe, as well as grandchildren Nicolas, Zacary, Dougie, Lexi and Amalie. Judy is also survived by three brothers, Leo Honebrink, Richard Honebrink and David Honebrink as well as several cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews.
After High School, Judy joined the FBI where her love for public safety personnel began and developed into thirty years of volunteering with the Alpharetta and Roswell Police departments where she became affectionately known as “Fleckie”.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Judy enjoyed line dancing, water aerobics and family reunion gatherings. Judy was a member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with.
Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering on October 21, 2021 from 10:00-11:30am at the Roswell Funeral Home at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00pm at the funeral home.
Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alpharetta Police Department Shop with a Cop program. Donations can be made directly through the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation at www.apsfoundation.org, or mailed to Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation, P.O. Box 933, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Please note Shop with a Cop in the memo.
