Joyce S. Glaze of Peachtree Corners died February 22, 2021. She was born in Atlanta on September 22, 1939. Joyce worked for DeKalb County Schools for 30 years as a bus driver and supervisor. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Glaze, her daughter Susan Myers (Steve) of Sugar Hill, and her grandchildren, Angela Maroney Armas (Eduardo) of Marietta, Christopher Myers (Tiffany) of Gainesville, and Sarah Myers of Sugar Hill and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Keith Maroney, her parents, Mildred and Kaiser Smith, her brother Garland Smith and her sister Becky Smith. Arrangements will be at Crowell Brother’s Funeral Home, Peachtree Corners.
Dunwoody
Joyce S. Glaze
September 22, 1939 - February 22, 2021
