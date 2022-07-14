Joseph Kauschinger found peace after a courageous fight with pulmonary fibrosis on June 24, 2022. Joe was a strong man of deep passions and faith. He loved many things, but what he loved most was his family. Joseph was a proud father and husband. They remember Joe’s genuine soul and bright personality.
Born in Bronx, NY, Joe had an adventurous spirit from an early age. Early on, a mentor saw Joe's potential and helped him get into college, which he pursued to the Ph. D level.
Joe found his professional calling as a Civil Engineer. He pioneered many engineering techniques, and his co-workers could always count on his meticulous and thoughtful mind. He took great pride in being the "go-to" for Civil Engineers when they needed that exceptional mechanical understanding that only Joe seemed to have.
Joe traveled around the world and went on many adventures throughout his life. Now he is on his final journey. He is survived by his wife Lisa, and his loving children Schuyler and Ashley (Ethan Fogus)
Joseph Kauschinger's Funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, GA, on Thursday, July 7, at 11:00 am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.