John Samples, age 85, of Canton, GA passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Heritage Hospice.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Mulkey, and Evan Samples officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, and from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at South Canton Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by, Parents: Cleborn and Nettie Samples, Brothers: Bascom, Royston and Adolphus "Snooks". Sisters: Sara Christopher, Bernice Thomason, Pat Stanfield and Nettie Ruth Long
Survivors include:
Wife - Myrtle Ann Cook Samples
Son - Dwayne and Jennifer Samples
Daughter - Lisa and Mitch Crowe
Brother - Jimmy and Juanita Samples
Brother - Clay Samples
Grandchildren - Evan and Sarah Samples, Bailey Samples, Ashton Crowe and Carson Crowe
Great Grandchildren - Micah Samples and Selah Samples
Several Nieces, Nephews and other Family members also survive.
South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.