John Robert Coleman passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2021, after a 7-year struggle with Parkinson’s. John was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 22, 1933, the son of the late Margaret Virginia and Warren Thomas Coleman of Atlanta. He graduated from Sewanee Military Academy and later from the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. While at Alabama, he met the love of his life, Louise Locke Rankin, of Uniontown, Alabama and they married on June 30, 1955. He was commissioned into the US Army as a Second Lieutenant where he served two years in active duty and later served 12 years in the Army Reserve.
John and Locke moved to Atlanta where he joined his father, Warren Coleman, at Coleman Textiles. His quick wit, patience and honesty in working with people elevated him to many leadership roles within the business community. He never shifted blame or chose to find fault but always saw the best in everyone. He was a very active member of Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs where he held roles as Senior Warden, Treasurer, worked with acolytes and served as a greeter. The church and his faith in God were central elements to his success and life.
John retired in 2003 and kept a busy schedule with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Crimson Tide and he enjoyed cruising, fishing and hunting but, the most precious moments were the times spent with his family. He shared his kind and loving spirit with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those who survive him are his wife of 66 years, Locke Rankin Coleman, Roswell, GA, his daughter, Louise Coleman Dougherty (Johns Creek), son-in-law Mike Dougherty, his son John R. Coleman, Jr. (Bob) of Gainesville, GA and daughter-in-law Tami Coleman. He has four (4) grandchildren: Catherine, Carolyn, Margaret and Elizabeth. He is also survived by 7 great grandchildren and was eagerly awaiting two more.
Funeral arrangements are being managed by Sandy Springs Chapel located at 136 Mount Vernon Highway. Please be sure to sign the online guest book. A memorial service will take place at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church located at 805 Mount Vernon Highway on October 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. to be followed by a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of John Coleman to:
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church.
Boone Comprehensive Care Clinic for Parkinson’s c/o Emory University and mailed to 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Boy Scouts of America or a charity of your choice.
Our thanks to St. George Village and Agape Hospice for their love and support.
