John Michael Morrisey (Mike), 79, passed away on May 1, 2021, after a long journey with heart disease. Mike was born on January 7, 1942 in Park Ridge, New Jersey to John and Ernestine Morrisey. He graduated from Park Ridge High School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Mike devoted his 37-year career as a business consultant at IBM, which took the family to New York, Kansas, Connecticut, and finally settling in Georgia 42 years ago.
Mike loved to serve in the Dunwoody community. As Board President of the Friends of the Dunwoody Library, he could be found organizing the annual book sale, creating magical experiences for children at Library day, or tackling a strategic issue on behalf of the library staff. He polished up his tax preparation skills each year to assist seniors with their taxes, and he always had a front row seat at the sporting events and activities of his daughters and grandchildren. Gifted with a wonderful sense of humor and a patient listener, Mike was a trusted advisor and mentor to many. Most of all, Mike was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Mike is survived by his daughters Jill Morrisey and Bonnie Bryson, son-in-law Chris Bryson, grandchildren Will and Caroline Bryson, all of Sandy Springs, and his brother Dennis Morrisey and niece Diane Hamlen of Massachusetts.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's honor may be made to one of his favorite places: Friends of the Dunwoody Library (friendsofdunwoodylibrary.org) or Camp Twin Lakes (camptwinlakes.org).
