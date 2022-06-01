Jenny Mancuso, age 99, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away on May 15, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 24, 1922, in New York City, Jenny’s 100th birthday was only six weeks away. Jenny was one of four sisters and two brothers, all raised in New York by their Italian immigrant parents. She loved to play ball and climb trees, and shared everything in life with her sisters and brothers. In 1940, she graduated from Evander Childs High School in The Bronx and spent the war years waiting for Alfred Mancuso, the love of her life, to return from service in the Army Air Force in Europe. In September 1946, Jenny and Al married. They nourished their own family of three daughters and two sons, starting in The Bronx and then, in 1963, moved to Rye Brook, New York. Jenny worked at Manhattanville College as dormitory receptionist (and unofficial confidante to many students). In 1993, Jenny and Al moved to Johns Creek. She loved the second chapter of her life in Atlanta, where she played bridge and canasta frequently with local groups and saw family every day.
Above all, Jenny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was always the center of her life. As the matriarch of her large Italian-rooted family, Jenny thrived hosting holiday dinners, featuring her legendary lasagna along with tens of other dishes. At Christmas, she painstakingly set up miniature winter villages throughout her house. She loved to bring her villages to life with her imaginary stories, often with her beloved operas playing in the background.
Jenny lived and spread her Catholic faith and was a dedicated parishioner at Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Johns Creek.
Jenny’s children are: Andrea Heller (husband Fred) of La Jolla, California; Louis Mancuso of Duluth; Laurie Rafuse, who predeceased Jenny in 2021 (husband Gary); Debra Vayhinger (husband Evan) of Johns Creek; and David Mancuso (wife Lisa) of Mableton. She has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with more on the way.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 26, between 5 pm and 7 pm, at Northside Chapel Funeral Home, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia.
Archbishop Joseph Augustine Di Noia, O. P., Jenny’s nephew, will celebrate the funeral mass for Jenny at 10:30 am on Friday, May 27, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Johns Creek. A private family burial will immediately follow the mass.
The family requests any donations in Jenny’s memory be made to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org, where your donation can be acknowledged by entering the email response to jennymancusolupusmemorial@gmail.com. Jenny’s granddaughter and namesake, Jenny Saghatelian, has been living with lupus for a number of years.
