Jean Morris

Jean Garrett Morris of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. Jean was the first-born of Reginald and Elsie Garrett of Luton, Bedfordshire, England. She grew up in Luton becoming a member of the Luton Girls Choir while in school. She went to work for Vauxhall Motors, a division of General Motors, where she met Jim Morris. After marrying Jim in 1964, they immigrated to the United States in 1965 to start a new life in the car capital of the world, Detroit Michigan. With Jim’s career at General Motors, they moved from Michigan to Georgia, Florida, back to Michigan and finally settled in Roswell, Georgia. During this time, she raised three beautiful children and managed a very busy household, including caring for their dog Lady and a cat named TC. Jean loved sewing, gardening, watching kid’s movies and animal shows and was a constant book-reader to the very end. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Morris, and survived by her children James (Dana), John (Tammy) and Susan (Russell). Jean is also survived by her five grandchildren Jessica, Christopher, Natalie, Ryan and Allison. Jean will always be remembered for her kind heart, quirky sense of humor, and her cheeky laugh. She was deeply loved and will be equally missed.
Please join us for services at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Saturday, April 22nd at 10am.
St. Thomas Aquinas Church - 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (Donate Today The American Cancer Society) in Jean’s honor.
