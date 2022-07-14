Jean Lemke, 87, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on May 7, 1935.
Jean was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Guy Lemke. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Lemke, her daughters, Jamie Hodges and Genene Lemke, and her son, Guy Lemke. Jean has 7 grandchildren: Matthew Reed, Jason Reed, Kayla Lemke, Ryan Lemke, Austin Anderson, Madison Lemke, and Ayden Anderson as well as 9 great grandchildren.
Jean was a loving mother and wife. She was a big supporter of the Special Olympics and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the organization on her behalf.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 6 PM to 8 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10 AM at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
