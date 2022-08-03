Jane Elsbeth Record (E.R.) Frick, 78, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 27, 2022. Jane was born December 6, 1943, to Dorothy and Thomas Record in Portland, ME. She grew up in Falmouth-Foreside with her sisters Nancy, Susan, and Betsy Record. Jane attended Colby Sawyer and was hired by S.D. Warren in the research department immediately after graduating. She soon then relocated to New York City where she met her future husband, James Frick Jr. Dating co-workers was prohibited at S.D. Warren, so they did their best to hide their relationship. Despite their efforts, it was clear to everyone that they were soulmates, and eventually married on December 15th, 1972.Jane was married for 39 years to Jim Frick, before his passing in 2012. They lived in Sudbury, MA where they raised their 3 sons together: Jamie, Alex, and Tyler. Jane volunteered at many community and school events, and never missed any of her boys’ numerous baseball games. She was lovingly known for cheering her kids on louder than anyone else in the stands. They moved to Plymouth, MA in 2004, and after Jim’s passing, Jane relocated to Milton, GA. Jane leaves behind her beloved sons Jamie, Alex, and Tyler Frick, as well as Ronnie & Vanessa Jordan and Demery & Kathleen Beverly. She was also a loving grandmother to Emma (15), Lexi (12), Kyleigh (10), Colin (12), Travis (10), Brayden (7), Jimmy (6) and Andy (4). The family will be holding a funeral for friends and family on Saturday, August 6th at 11AM. The services will be held at the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, located at 43 Foreside Rd, Falmouth, ME.
