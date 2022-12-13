Inell Payne, age 79 of Alpharetta passed away on December 5, 2022. Inell was born in Atlanta, GA to Joe Chesley Morgan and Maggie Lee Carden on June 4, 1943.
Inell was loving, kind, big hearted and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonell Payne. Inell is survived by her 2 children, Richard Latham (Catherine) from Cumming and Teresa Simpson (Greg) from Auburn. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allan Latham, Carrie Woomer, Tracie Mele, Sarah Fregeau, Nicholas Fregeau, Chesley Booker, Matthew Booker, Nathan Booker, 11 great-grandchildren as well as 3 step-children, Sheila (Alan) Rucker, Danny Payne (Diane), and Audie (Roni) Payne.
Services for Inell will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell. www.northsidechapel.com
