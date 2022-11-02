Susan Redmond Herron (1942-2022)

Susan Redmond Herron, age 79, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2022. Susan was born in 1942 in Atlanta, GA to her late parents William John Redmond and Jane Rowe Redmond. She was a member of Crabapple First Baptist Church.
Susan enjoyed trips to the beach and the mountains with her family, especially with her late husband Paul Wesley Herron. Susan also enjoyed her daily walks at local parks, reading the Bible, and continually praying for her family and our country. She loved good music, especially songs that brought honor and glory to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her brother William Scott Redmond; sister-in-law Betty Redmond; two sons James Brittain Baker and William Matthew Robbins; daughter-in-law Amy Robbins; grandchildren Jacob Baker, William Robbins, and Katie Robbins; a niece and a nephew; and many dear friends and neighbors.
A visitation for Susan will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. A funeral service will occur Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roswellfuneralhome.com for the Herron family.
