Margaret E. McNeil (1940-2022)

Margaret “Peggy” McNeil, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on October 7, 2022 at the age of 82. Beloved by family and friends near and far, Peggy loved to laugh and to create beauty in the world. She did so through her vibrant paintings, her cultivation of an extensive garden of plants and flowers and her mastery of knitting built up over the course of 65 years. A native of Boston, Peggy loved the South but never lost her Beantown accent. Even after four decades in Atlanta, she would still confuse employees at the nursery when she asked where she could find the “yahd aht” section. Her trademark candor, wit and humor always got a chuckle. She brushed up on her Boston accent by spending many weeks each summer in Cape Cod at the home her parents had built in Pocasset. She cherished her time at the Cape and her lifelong friends there. Peggy held BS and master’s degrees, completing her coursework at the University of Massachusetts and Harvard University Graduate School. She served as an associate broker for residential real estate for nearly 35 years and earned an array of prestigious awards, too numerous to count, from the Atlanta Board of Realtors. Peggy was respected by her colleagues and treasured by her clients as a skilled and dedicated advocate, a sharp, conscientious and trustworthy businesswoman and an excellent negotiator. Most importantly, Peggy fiercely loved her family. She was deeply committed to her children, grandchildren, beloved brother and sister-in-law as well as her nieces and nephew and all of their children. She treasured the time that they spent together, which was evident in the joy and vitality Peggy brought to family gatherings throughout her life. Her presence truly lit up the room. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret E. and Thomas F. Dungan. She will be sorely missed by those who survive her, including her daughter, Michele (Paul) Logan (Boulder, CO); sons, Tim (Tiana) McNeil (Dunwoody) and Steven (Ellen) McNeil (Summit, NJ); grandchildren, Analiese, Gavin, Ainsley, Peyton and Simone McNeil, and Simon, Noah and Jessie Logan; her brother, Thomas F. Dungan, Jr. and sister in-law Nancy Dungan; and nieces Ann Dungan Reimers and Elizabeth Krial and nephew Thomas F. Dungan III. The family has requested that remembrances be made by donations to Peggy’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: http://rb.gy/3knocx Peggy loved God with all her heart and she had unwavering faith in His loving presence. We will give thanks for her life and honor her transition into His care at a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 805 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30327. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at The Branches Swim and Tennis Clubhouse from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. All are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.