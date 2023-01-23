Harriette Bowen

Harriette Cloaninger Bowen passed away peacefully on New Years Eve, December 31, 2022. She lived a joyful and fulfilling 84 years surrounded by friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Joseph Brown Bowen; her sister, Brucie Harry (Lowrance); her children, Lucy Scott (Randy) and Bruce Bowen (Silvia); her grandchildren, of whom she was exceptionally proud, Courtney Rowe, Rebecca Mackey, Emily Frericks, Sarah Lynn Jones, Luis Bowen, and Carli Bowen; and her great-grandchildren who never failed to bring a smile to her face, Charlie and Catherine Rowe, and Ella Mackey. Harriette lived the last 25 years of her life in Alpharetta where she regularly attended Alpharetta United Methodist Church. She grew up in Clemson, SC and was one the first coeds to attend Clemson University and has remained a loyal Tigers fan all her life. She graduated from Emory University where she met and fell in love with Joe Bowen while he was in seminary to become a minister. Once married, they went on to build a beautiful life together that was rooted in family and kindness. As a Methodist minister’s wife, the family was regularly on the move, and Harriette made each parsonage home. She raised two kids, ran the house, stretched a penny, taught sewing, played piano, and was a wonderful cook. She and Joe served eight churches— Athens, Snellville, Peachtree Road, Kingswood (Dunwoody), LaGrange, the Augusta district, Trinity on the Hill (Augusta], and Alpharetta. She was an exceptional hostess who went above and beyond to ensure the comfort and happiness of others before herself. She would find any excuse to gather as a family and taught everyone around her that life is worth celebrating. As an accomplished pianist herself, she loved listening to the piano. She regularly attended her grandchildren’s recitals, ice skating competitions, sporting events or theatrical performances. While her presence at these momentous occasions was always appreciated, Harriette also knew that life was about the little things. Her family fondly recalls the small gestures of grace that made a big difference. No matter where her grandchildren were scattered about the country, Harriette never forgot a birthday card and frequently called just to say hello. Harriette’s friends and family will gather together to remember a life well lived on January 28th at 2:00 at Alpharetta United Methodist Church. There will be a reception following. She will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery at Clemson, South Carolina, a place she so dearly loved. In Lieu of Flowers those wishing may make donations to North Fulton Charity, Wellroot Family Services (previously UMC Childrens home), or the Clemson University Foundation, 110 Daniel Dr., Clemson, SC 29631. Please note Joe & Harriette Bowen Scholarship on the memo line.
