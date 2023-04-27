Gina Keane

Gina Maria Keane, 95, passed away quietly on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Just one month shy of her 96th birthday, Gina had been under the care of in-home hospice for several weeks following a prolonged illness. Born on May 8, 1927, in Brooklyn, New York, Gina was a first generation American and the daughter of Italian immigrant parents Enrico and Anna Laudonio. Gina grew up in Queens, New York, where she excelled in school and Spanish dance, eventually graduating from New York University in the 1940’s-a rare accomplishment for a woman of her generation. A Pre-Med student with a concentration in Chemistry, Gina was accepted into a highly prestigious medical program in a New York hospital, post-graduation, to become a Hematologist. Her long, storied career spanned many decades and afforded her opportunities to work in laboratories, do cutting edge research, medical procedures, and experience many firsts in corporate medicine. Along the way, Gina married Gerald Keane in 1952, a Naval Diver, with whom she had three children. After her husband’s military service was completed, they settled on Long Island to raise their family. Gina returned to her hematology lab work, entering a 30+ year career with AT&T in NYC and moving with them when the company set up headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey. It was there, in Mendham, New Jersey, that Gina was very active in her church community, fine-tuned her exceptional needleworking, and indulged in her love of books. After enjoying a busy retirement, Gina and Gerald moved to Johns Creek, Georgia in 2011 to be near their daughter. Gina was predeceased in death by her husband, Gerald, in 2013 after a 61-year marriage and her brother Frank Laudonio. Surviving are her three children, Susan (Keane) Haggerty and her husband Paul Haggerty, Patrick Keane and his wife Lizabeth Keane, Peter Keane and his wife Deborah Keane. There are eight grandchildren, Kate (Haggerty) Feltgen, Amelia (Haggerty) Langseth, Megan Keane, Kristen Keane, Jonathan Keane, Michael Keane, Anna Keane, Lisa Keane, as well as two great-granddaughters Ellie and Serena Langseth, and many nieces and nephews. A one-day viewing was held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, 6:00 – 9:00 PM, at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040. The Funeral Mass was held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097 at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023. Immediately following, procession with interment was at Canton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
