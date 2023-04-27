Geraldine “Gerry” Marguerite Nash Courtney 92, passed away peacefully in Johns Creek, Georgia on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
