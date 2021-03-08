George Nielsen, age 85, passed away peacefully at his Dunwoody home on February 13, 2021. George was born in Harlan, Iowa and attended Iowa State University at Ames where he received his BS in Civil Engineering. After graduation he accepted a position with the state of California and met his future wife Ruth. George retired (happily) in 1997 from Ratheon Engineers and Constructors after a successful professional career. He was a very loving and caring husband, dad and grandpa, and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends. George is survived by his wife of 56 years Ruth Wright Nielsen, daughter Catherine Lynn Nielsen of Mercer Island, Wa., son George Bradley Nielsen (Meghan) of Austin, Tex., sister Karen Galet of Cupertino, Ca., and four awesome grandkids, Lily, Ben, Cole and Brookie. A memorial to be planned n the future.
