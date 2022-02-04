Gary Richard Lieberman

Gary was born in Brooklyn, NY. The son of Dr. Nathan & Barbara Lieberman. At age 4 the family moved to Poughkeepsie, NY where Gary grew up surrounded by loving Grandparents, Uncles, Aunts & Cousin celebrating Jewish traditions and special occasions together. A happy childhood filled with riding bikes, playing sports, bringing home stray cats (there were 4 in all) and running late for school as a friend was rarely on time. Gary would always wait for a friend.
Captain of the Millbrook High School Basketball Team and an avid rower Gary attended Duke University and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1985 with a degree in Religious Studies. An appreciation of all religions Gary read & studied the Bible, Torah and the Qur’an. It was instilled in Gary a love of learning and a respect for others. Education was one thing no-one can take away from you.
After working with Citicorp in Baltimore for several years Gary moved to Atlanta to attend Emory University. After earning his MBA, being placed on the Dean’s List and JD degrees Gary eventually moved to Greenwich Village, NY where he was introduced to his wife. Within 1 year they were married with their first daughter on the way. Another year passed and Gary was an expectant father again with their second daughter.
Now a family man, Gary returned to Atlanta and settled in their Dunwoody home. Gary was a Senior Business Consultant who worked in financial services, health care and government contracts. In his last company, Fiserv Gary was known as a team player and hard worker. He frequently sent emails to younger colleagues acknowledging their diligence and fortitude in their work. He brought humor to the long work hours with his wit and intelligence. When the occasion allowed he would be seen in a Santa outfit on a Zoom meeting and one of his favorite days at work, ‘Talk like a Pirate Day’.
Gary was a good friend and neighbor. If a job needed to be done he would do it. At Duke university he was collecting recycling long before it became popular. Carrying books for a Stranger whom he saw using crutches first day at University. An elderly couple woke to find Gary shoveling snow out of their driveway after a storm. Handing out water bottles at the Tarton Trot or signing up to assist in coaching his daughters sporting teams. His attitude reflected in everything he did. He was one of the favorite members to train at Fitness Together with his “A Game” approach and giving his best.
Gary’s greatest love and joy was his family. There was little he denied them. In return he expected they try to do their very best and always be respectful. Gary was warm and welcoming. He opened up his home to foster puppies, traveling soccer coaches and visitors that sometimes stayed for weeks. He happily sat when his children painted his face, put on a tele tubby costume or be ‘Santa’ for an Adult Community Center & Preschool when asked.
Gary is remembered as always caring and giving with his bushy beard and love of wearing overalls. He leaves behind his wife, Shele and his two children, Jae & Emmi. He is greatly missed.
