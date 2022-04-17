Mr. Garrett Benjamin Couch, age 35, of Johns Creek, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Garrett was born on September 12, 1986 in Pasadena, California, a son to Russell & Linda Couch, and his mother Pamela Couch.
Garrett was an incredible young man full of strength, perseverance, joy and wisdom. No matter the obstacles, regardless of the circumstances, he found a way to prevail. Garrett had a true passion for working with students of all types and empowering those with special needs to be recognized to their full potential. That passion led him to teach high school, most recently at Innovations Academy of Johns Creek. Despite having Spina Bifida, Garrett was extremely independent.
Garrett is survived by his father and step-mother, Russell & Linda Couch, his mother, Pamela Couch, his sisters: Alexandra Barker, Amber Burza, and Autumn Heredia, his grandmother: Germaine Couch, and his niece: Lucy Barker. Garrett is preceded in death by his brother, Blake Edwards.
A Celebration of Life honoring Garrett Couch will be held at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the Sanctuary of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church located at 2850 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022 with a reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances the family request donations be made to Champions Place (In Honor of Garrett (tpsdb.com).
A Celebration of Life honoring Garrett Couch was held at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Sanctuary of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church located at 2850 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022 with a reception immediately following the service.
