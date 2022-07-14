Fusun Talbot

Fusun O. Talbot, 69, of Roswell, GA passed away on May 3 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Fusun was born July 9, 1952, in Ankara, Turkey. She spent part of her childhood years in England and then France where her father, a Colonel in the Turkish military, was stationed as part of the NATO alliance. She attended school in her younger years in England and France. After her father's tenure in Europe, her family returned to Turkey where she continued her education, ending with a degree in journalism from Ankara College. She was fluent in the Turkish, French and English languages and had an understanding of Italian.
Fusun had several interesting jobs in Turkey. At different times she worked in the Delegation of the European Union, the United Nations office and the International Labor Organization. Her final job in Turkey was at the Canadian Embassy where she worked in the immigration office.
She met her husband James A. (Jim) Talbot in Ankara, Turkey in April 1987 where he was working on a short-term project. He first saw her at a going away party for a cohort as she was leaving. Jim and his friend George Page, who was working at the same location, moved on to another party they
heard about. As Jim was walking in, Fusun was leaving. He said, "you can't leave, I just got here." She smiled and said she had to go. While Fusun said this was where they met, Jim said they actually met at happy hour at the British Embassy a couple of weeks later. He walked in, she was talking to a friend, he went over and introduced himself. They eventually went to dinner from the embassy and that's where it all began. Jim moved back to the US, but they continued corresponding with her making a trip to Georgia to see him. They were married on December 3, 1988, in Dunwoody, Georgia.
Fusun owned and operated Anatolian House in Roswell for 5 years with the help of her husband and during that time received a degree in interior design. She then moved the store to Plum Tree Village in Roswell and renamed it Uniquities, which was closed at the end of 2017 after 15 years. She
loved doing interior design work and made several friends through the store. She was also an excellent cook and host and enjoyed gardening and entertaining. She will be greatly missed by friends in the US
and Turkey. A light in the world is missing.
Fusun was preceded in death by her parents, father Irfan and mother Muazzez Ozacar brothers, Ajlan. Ozacar and Atilla Ozacar. She is survived in the US by her husband Jim, sons Scott Talbot and wife Heather, Spencer Talbot and wife Hillary and grandsons Taylor and Toby Talbot and Conner.
She is survived in Turkey by sister-in-law Mine Ozacar, niece Ruya Kip and hushand Mehmet, nephew Arda Ozacar and wife Gozde, nieces Ece Kip and Deniz Ozacar and nephews Ege Kip and Mert Ozacar.
