Floyd Arena, age 69, will be remembered as a loving, protective and spirited patriarch to his family and friends. He passed away on April 18, 2022, with his family at his side after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he is survived by his wife, Eileen Arena, and daughters: Vicki Noto and husband, Sal Noto; Kelly Arena and spouse, Amy Arena; Lauren Arena, and his son, Floyd Arena, and wife, Danielle Arena, all living in Cumming, GA. Also surviving are his sisters: Anna Attard of NY; Francis O’Beirne of NJ; Carol Franco and husband Ronnie of NY; Florence Garofalo and husband John of FL; and brother Frank Arena of Alpharetta, GA. Floyd has been blessed with 8 grandchildren ages 5 through 21, who he loved unconditionally.
Floyd was a man who could reinvent himself whether for necessity’s sake or pure desire for new challenges. He retired from the NYPD, then entered Wall Street working with computers and escalated to EVP of IT for major financial and international institutions, took a new direction away from WS and worked for such companies as Sesame Street, and Estee Lauder, Inc. In his later yrs., he took a new direction working for Fulton and Forsyth County school systems. Classic cars and collecting sports memorabilia were his passion, listening to music from the 50’s -70’s and all country music was his greatest enjoyment. Floyd earnestly strived to know all individuals he encountered on a daily basis, whether the baker in Publix, the server in a restaurant, or the neighborhood landscapers was his moral and ethical responsibility, more simply, his personality.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 25, 2022 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm and from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Good Shepherd Catholic Church will host his funeral service Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Floyd Arena or to The Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
