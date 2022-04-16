Evert Oerding passed away at the age of 86 on April 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Deanna Oerding (Humphrey) in 2004 and his second wife, Jane Oerding (Schroer) in 2016. Evert is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Marsha and Charles Grimes of Milledgeville, GA, Missy and Jeff Flood of Lawrenceville, GA, daughter Jennifer Richardson of Lawrenceville, GA and son and daughter-in-law Matt and Rachel Oerding of Boulder, CO. Also surviving are his nine grandchildren, Chase Grimes, Cord Grimes, Natalie Boyles, Taylor Richardson, Alex Flood, Jack Flood, Ryan Richardson, Reece Oerding and Kate Oerding, as well as two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and cousins.
Evert was born in Concordia, Missouri and after serving in the Army graduated from Central Missouri State College in 1960. He and his wife Deanna had four children and lived around the U.S. and Germany during his 30+ year career in the Army Audit Agency, where he retired in 1993 as Director, Logistical and Financial Audits. Evert enjoyed his retirement in Dunwoody surrounded by family, cheering on the Braves, reading and doing volunteer work including serving for years at the non-profit Friends of the Dunwoody Library. He helped start their book sale program, raising funds to improve library facilities and resources. After his wife Deanna passed in 2004, Evert was remarried in 2009 to Jane Schroer and became active at Rivercliff Lutheran Church and continued his service work and exhaustive reading. His smile, quick wit, knowledge of and love for baseball, and passion for serving others will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, April 7th at 11am at Rivercliff Lutheran Church in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rivercliff Lutheran Church and Friends of the Dunwoody Library.
