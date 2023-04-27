Elinor W. Yeoman passed away on April 4, 2023 due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Born on December 18, 1931 in Princeton, New Jersey, Elinor was the daughter of Walter and Ellen Weber. Elinor lived in Princeton until 1983, when her husband, Jack, and she moved to Dunwoody, Georgia. In 1994, they moved to Alpharetta, Georgia, where she resided until her death. Elinor enjoyed travelling with Jack, playing bridge and tennis with her many friends, and chocolate. Until recently, she sang in her church choir. Elinor was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack, her parents, her brother Walter Weber, and her sister Barbara Van Deventer. Also predeceasing her were her brothers-in-law William Yeoman, Joseph Antonelli, and Brian Field. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Tiffany Yeoman of Dahlonega, Georgia, and her sisters-in-law Barbara Antonelli, Nancy Field, Sarah Yeoman, and Pat Weber. She also is survived by her brother-in-law Robert Van Deventer, well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alpharetta Presbyterian Church or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
