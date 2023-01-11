I am heartbroken to announce the death of my father, Douglas Quintard Moore. He passed away on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, peacefully at the age of 85, surrounded by family. Dad’s main loves in life was his “Red Head” and baseball. He married his Red Head and enjoyed playing, coaching and talking baseball. He coached little league for numerous years at Murphy Candler and spent countless hours teaching and mentoring young men, on and off the field. Dad was quick witted and one of the smartest men I had the pleasure to know. He would not hesitate to help family, friends or others with sage advice, or any other assistance they required. Most of all, Dad loved his family and always talked highly and proudly of his Mom, Pop, sisters, brother and all his nieces, nephews, and grandkids. He was proud of them and constantly expressed to me the importance of family, while sharing memories of his life. He was a resident of Dunwoody North for 54 years. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; son, Todd; his sisters, Jacqueline and Iona; his brother, Russell; his Mom, Etta; and his Pop, Jack. Dad is survived by me, Sean and my wife Tonya; his sister, Caroline and her husband Larry, his sister-in law Sandra; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA, at 9:00 A.M., Friday, 13 January, 2023, to be followed by a celebration of life at the Shrine Club, 1185 Hickory Rd., Canton Ga. 30115 (approx. 19 minutes from the Cemetery).
