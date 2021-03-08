Dorothy Ann Bryan of Dunwoody, GA passed on Sunday, Feb 21, surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Dot, as she was known to many, was born in Kingman, Arizona in 1944, the daughter of Wanda Paxton Hall and Marvin Lee Hall. Dot was the oldest in a family that included 4 siblings. She is survived by her son Dustin Lee Bryan, granddaughters Willa Napier Bryan, Berkley Kelleher Bryan, and Mackenzie Hidell Bryan; sister Yvonne Cupp and daughter-in-law Leila Lee Bryan. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael James Bryan.
Her father’s Army service moved the family around the Southwest and Midwest United States as a child. She spent part of her childhood in South America before moving back to the states and finally settling back into her family’s hometown of Mangum, Oklahoma where she completed high school.
Dot was a devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend to many. She is best described by friends and family as generous, kind, loving and beautiful on the inside and out.
She enjoyed taking up and playing golf over the past 20 years and excelled at Masters Swimming prior to that. Dot enjoyed traveling for pleasure and planning golf outings around the country and abroad. In recent years, she enjoyed her many feathered friends while maintaining their bird feeder and fountain. She loved reconnecting with high school friends and relatives at alumni reunions.
Dot was courageous and strong until the very end. She remains an inspiration to many that knew her and holds a special place in the hearts of those that loved her.
A remembrance ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks with further details to follow on her Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Humane Society.
