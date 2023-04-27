Doris Ann Burge, a long-time resident of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away at age 79 on March 30, 2023 surrounded by her close family. Doris was born on August 31, 1943 to the late William and Margaurite Marlowe, in El Paso, Texas. She had fond memories of her childhood and high school years were ones she treasured. In 1963, she met the love of her life, Jerry Burge, at Fullerton Jr. College and they were married in 1964. When asked the secret to a long and loving marriage, Doris’ response was “Never lose your sense of humor, no matter what you are going through.” Together Jerry and Doris achieved what she considered her greatest life accomplishment and most immense source of joy - starting a family through the births of their daughter Tammy and son Dean, and later having the blessing to watch them build beautiful families of their own, giving her grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Throughout her life, Doris embodied the meaning of the word love. Love for her husband, her children, her family, her friends, her country, and her community. Doris, the most devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter is survived by her husband of 59 years Jerris (Jerry) Burge Sr. She will be dearly missed by her family: daughter Tammy Koch and her husband Kris; granddaughter Megan Janus and her husband Alex; grandson Mitch Koch and his wife Katerina, great-granddaughter Sofía; son Dean Burge and his wife Renee, grandchildren Jerris Jr. and Jenna Burge; brother Bill Marlowe and his wife Charli Marlow; and sister Dorothy Miller and her husband Ray. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 16, at 2:00 p.m. at Dunwoody Methodist Church, 1548 Mt Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA to honor Doris’ beautiful life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Atlanta Humane Society.
OBITUARY
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.