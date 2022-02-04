Domingo Tambuatco passed away peacefully at home early in the morning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30A.M. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his parish church, St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, located at 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075. Interment of the ashes will take place at a later date at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Makati, Philippines.
Mr. Tambuatco, the son of the late Dr. Domingo Tambuatco and Marie Hauss Tambuatco of Manila, Philippines, was born in Cabuyao, Laguna, in the Philippines on June 13, 1930. The third of four children, he lived through the Japanese occupation of Manila during World War II. After the war he studied business at the University of the Philippines, and Tulane University in New Orleans. In 1964, he married Maria Luisa Dizon, also of Manila. He worked for several companies during his career, including International Harvester, Singer, and Coca-Cola, taught in the business school at Far Eastern University in the Philippines, and opened his own import/export business. After moving to the United States in 1986, he entered the restaurant business.
He is survived by two daughters and two sons, Claudine Tambuatco of Chicago, Illinois, Joelle Tambuatco of Roswell, Georgia, Carlo Tambuatco of Roswell, Georgia, and Domingo Tambuatco III of Makati, Philippines. He is also survived by a sister, Mariese Piit of Makati, Philippines and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the United States and the Philippines.
