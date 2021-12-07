Dolores Austin (Baggett) passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Roswell, Georgia. Dolores and her husband Charles, moved to Georgia in 1978 and made their home in Dunwoody. Mrs. Austin will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Charles of Dunwoody, her son Brian (Donna) of Cumming, GA, and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Dorothy Baggett of Macon, GA, as well as her brother Harold, of Pelham, GA. Dolores was born February 20,1937 in Pensacola, FL. Her family moved to Macon, Georgia in 1948, where she met Charles Austin in 1960. She married her lifelong love, Charles, in October of 1962. They were happily married for 59 years. Blessed with a green thumb, Mrs. Austin was an avid gardener and had a beautiful rose garden at the family home in Dunwoody. She also enjoyed travel, taking many trips abroad. Although she didn't really enjoy the activity, she was a tremendous cook, with her homemade cheesecake always being a top request at gatherings. She also loved dogs more than can be described. She was a wonderful Mother, homemaker and a loyal Ole Miss fan. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at Historic Roswell Place for their kindness and care during Mrs. Austin's final days. Honoring Dolores' wishes, there will be a private celebration of life, to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or your local humane society.
