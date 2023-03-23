Diane Thelen

Diane Joy Thelen of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away peacefully at her home on February 7, 2023, surrounded by her family. Diane was the first-born of Walter and Virginia Lindgren of Sycamore, Illinois, where she was raised and spent her youth, helping out on the family farm. She graduated from Sycamore High School in 1953. Her younger brother, Robert Lindgren of Sycamore, preceded her in death by ten years. In 1960, Diane married Kenneth J. Thelen. The couple raised three children in Elburn, Illinois. The family moved to Fort Myers, Florida, in 1972 where Diane was an interior designer on Sanibel Island. In 1975, the couple moved to Dunwoody, Georgia, where they resided together until Ken's death in 2018. Diane is survived by sons Randy and Jeff, and daughter Jackie; three grandchildren, Jason, R.J., and Valentina, and 2 great grandchildren. Known for her strength and vigor, her smile and laughter among a large circle of friends, Diane was a life-long Lutheran, gardener, and a constant book-reader to the end. Beloved spouse, mother, grandmother, and devoted friend to many, Diane will be missed.
OBITUARY
