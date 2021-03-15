After a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Diane Hobbs, 74 years of age, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 2, 2021. Diane, born on October 18, 1946 to parents Virginia and Owen Bell in Worcester, MA immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. After graduating from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, MD in 1960, she went on to Guilford College where she obtained her Bachelors degree in 1964. Diane fell in love with studying English and Literature, which kicked off her over 20 year career as an English teacher. She went on to obtain her Masters degree in Education from Georgia State University in 1991, and taught in several private and public schools in the Atlanta area. In 1972, Diane married Jim Hobbs of Harrisburg, PA, and together they embarked on an over 40 year marriage. Jim and Diane raised their two daughters, Beth and Christine in Dunwoody, GA where they resided for over 40 years. Diane was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children, and filled her home with warmth and kindness. She supported her family and her students in all of their endeavors, and made it her mission to improve the lives of everyone she touched through her humor, love, and generous spirit. Diane had a vivacious personality and always made the people around her laugh. Diane loved nothing more than spending time with her five grandchildren and her spirit will be carried on through them. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. After her husband Jim passed in 2019, she spent the final years of her life living with her children and grandchildren. Diane shared her love of reading and writing with them, taught them to garden and to bake, but would never let any of them beat her at her favorite card games. Diane was predeceased by her parents Virginia and Owen Bell of Southern Pines, NC and her husband Jim Hobbs of Dunwoody, GA. She is survived by her brother and sister in law John and Nancy Bell of Lawerence, KS; her daughter and son in law Beth and Rob Williams of Darien,CT; her daughter and son in law, Christine and Rich Giacopelli of Ridgewood, NJ; and her five grandchildren: Cate Williams of Darien, CT; Charlie Williams of Darien, CT; Emma Williams of Darien, CT; Ryan Giacopelli of Ridgewood, NJ; and Owen Giacopelli of Ridgewood, NJ. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the First Congregational Church in Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
