Death Notices - Week of September 1st

Ralph Peterson, age 90, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 17, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Louise Imogene Gunter, age 86, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 20, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ruby Byer, age 95, of Roswell, GA passed away on August 20, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Dorsey Gene Graves, 83, of Cumming passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
