Death Notices - week of October 27th, 2022

Sandra Christian, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away October 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Katherine Clark, 81, of Alpharetta, passed away October 4, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joanne Hall-Hellen, 77, of Alpharetta, passed away October 9, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Geoffrey Lariosa, 61, of Alpharetta, passed away October 15, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
John McHugh, 96, of Roswell, passed away October 11, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Raymond Pohlman, 78, of Roswell, passed away October 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
James Pounders, 72, of Roswell, passed away October 8, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ai Qiu, age 68, Alpharetta, passed away October 9, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Iris Seltzer, 88, of Roswell, passed away October 8, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Charles Stefl, 87, of Milton, passed away September 28, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joseph Tillman, 93, of Roswell, passed away October 7, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jay Tokarz, 63, of Milton, passed away October 11, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
