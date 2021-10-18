Avon McClain Connelly, 84, of Cumming, passed away September 30, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Guzman Aguilar De Ancos, 96, of Alpharetta, passed away October 9, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Bruce Elbert Dills, 52, of Cumming, passed away October 7, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nancy Mitchell, 78, of Roswell, passed away October 8, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sheila Pekrul, 56, of Cumming, passed away October 9, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Floyd David Stewart, passed away October 3, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gustavo Torres-Silva, 44, of Cumming, passed away October 8, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Kevin Ray Wallace, 52, of Cumming, passed away October 5, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.