Death Notices - Week of November 3rd, 2022

Katherine Coleman, 73, of Alpharetta, passed away October 23, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Helen Harris, 72, of Clarksville, passed away October 24, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Melvin Knowles, 98, of Alpharetta, passed away October 25, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Elizabeth Morley, 69, of Roswell, passed away October 21, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Robert O’Hagen, 84, of Alpharetta, passed away October 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Rose Webb, 95, of Alpharetta, passed away October 21, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Benjamin Winkler, 28, of Roswell, passed away October 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
