Dolores Mathilda Allen, of Cumming, passed away October 21, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Crematory.
Carroll Byers, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away October 15, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Henry B. Hughes, 69, of Forsyth County, passed away October 24, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nora Elizabeth Link, 1 month & 17 days, of Roswell, passed away October 15, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Patricia Loos, 74, of Roswell, passed away October 15, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Connor Mediate, 24, passed away October 15, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Prabhulal Shah, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away October 21, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.