Death Notices - Week of May 9, 2022

James Brady, 85, of Roswell, passed away April 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Elizabeth Cook, 56, of Roswell, passed away April 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Bruce Cuthbertson, 93, of Roswell, passed away April 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Beverly Darracott, 85, of Alpharetta, passed away April 29, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sandra Kahn Hearn, 85, passed away April 7, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
John Hill, 97, of Roswell, passed away April 29, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
William Mellow, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away April 25, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Lonell Payne, a89, of Alpharetta, passed away May 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Royal Peterson, 81, of Alpharetta, passed away April 26, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Douglas Picklesimer, 59, of Forsyth County, passed away April 27, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wyatt Pope, 13, of Roswell, passed away April 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Gary Pruitt, 57, of Roswell, passed away April 28, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Betty Stephens, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away April 25, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Phillip Stewart, 66, of Milton, passed away April 26, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Muriel Toler, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away April 26, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Marilyn Van Etten, 84, of Alpharetta, passed away May 2, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Martin Wolfe, 95, of Roswell, passed away April 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
