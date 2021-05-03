Mary Blackstone, 91, of Milton, passed away April 15, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Betty Day, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away April 23, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Cheryl (Gearin) Dills, 51, passed away April 28, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Pamela Lynn Gruen, 68, of Cumming, passed away April 22, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jeffery Wayne Heard, 70, passed away April 22, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thomas Hyatt, 72, of Milton, passed away April 23, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
William Johnson, 83, of Cumming, passed away April 16, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
George Johnston, 75, of Alpharetta, passed away April 16, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Dolores Kontra, 90, of Roswell, passed away April 27, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Wanda Jean Lanter, 61, of Cumming passed away April 24, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Diane Linscott, 82, of Alpharetta, passed away April 16, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Stanley Burke Long, 64, of Cumming, passed away April 22, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Donald Edward Morgan, 75, of Cumming, passed away April 25, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tera Morris, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away April 19, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Yoshiko Nakasone, 93, of Roswell, passed away April 22, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Teresa Peacock, 51, of Roswell, passed away April 23, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Joanna Price, 60, of Alpharetta, passed away April 24, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Dr. Teresa Matherley Quesenberry, 57, passed away April 26, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
William Harvey Swanger, 85, of Cumming, passed away April 22, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jimmy A. Teasley III, 76, passed away April 28, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Delores Tulloss, 69, of Alpharetta, passed away April 19, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Martha Wakefield, 57, of Milton, passed away April 21, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Jon Watson, 61, of Alpharetta, passed away April 21, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Dr. Jinmei Yuan, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away April 27, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
