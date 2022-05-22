Death Notices - Week of May 16, 2022

Peggy Griffin, 74, of Roswell, passed away May 9, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
David Havice, 72, of Roswell, passed away May 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Charles Hollman, Jr., 95, passed away May 5, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Jean Keller-White, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away May 4, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
William Land, 58, of Alpharetta, passed away May 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
John Lipscomb, 60, of Alpharetta, passed away May 8, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Opal Moore, 81, of Roswell, passed away May 7, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Robert Charles Savoy, 81, passed away May 9, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
