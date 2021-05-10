James Michael Airington, Jr. of Alpharetta, passed away May 1, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
James Bagwell, 91, of Alpharetta, GA passed away April 28, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Lillian Buntele, 80, of Roswell, passed away May 1, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Dolla Epstein, 86, of Roswell, passed away April 30, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Michael Galla, 42, of Atlanta, passed away May 2, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Janes Jankowski, 81, of Roswell, passed away April 29, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Amanda Mayfield, 44, of Milton, passed away April 29, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Robert Nick, 84, of Milton, passed away May 3, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Eloise Phillips, 85, of Roswell, passed away May 1, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Kathleen Rhoads, 91, of Alpharetta, passed away April 29, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Rachel Schroeder, 97, of Roswell, GA passed away May 1, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
John Spiegel, 89, of Suwanee, passed away April 29, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
William Van Hout, Sr.,79, of Roswell, passed away May 1, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
