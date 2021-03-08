Jerry Allen, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away March 2, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Gerald Beelitz, 82, of Milton, passed away February 26, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Nancy Rivers Thompson Blanchard, 72, passed away February 23, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Carl Buren Bolling, 89, of Roswell, passed away February 28, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Michael Bramblett, 77, of Alpharetta, passed away February 26, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Shirley Clark, 85, of Roswell, passed away February 24, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
George Ding, 63, of Alpharetta, passed away February 25, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Doris Gunderson Drury, 77, of Cumming, passed away February 24, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rebecca Ann Gorczyca, 62, of Cumming, passed away February 23, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Roella Tinsley Hobbs, 80, of Alpharetta, passed away February 28, 2021. Arrangements by In Their Honor of Jasper.
Vivian H. Horn, 98, of Cumming, passed away February 27, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
John Michael Hospodar, Jr., 86, of Cumming passed away February 27, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
David Layne, 76, of Roswell, passed away February 24, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
J.T. Lee, 86, of Cumming, passed away February 28, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Loy Dow Reid, 88, of Forsyth County, passed away February 25, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Consuelo Richardson, 75, of Roswell, passed away February 26, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Maxine D. Smith, 88, of Cumming and Alpharetta, passed away March 3, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
