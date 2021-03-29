Stephen Alexieff, 89, of Roswell, passed away March 20, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
George Skinner Barnes, Jr., of Cumming, passed away March 19, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Christy Collins, 34, of Cumming, passed away March 22, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Clyde Crail, 79, of Alpharetta, passed away March 20, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Jack Lanier Crocker, Sr., of Alpharetta, passed away March 21, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charles Richard Davis, of Cumming, passed away March 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edna Mae DeRousse, 74, of Cumming, passed away March 17, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Linda Watson Dixon, 69, of Cumming, passed away March 19, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard Wallace Epps, 86, of Cumming, passed away March 10, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bobby Etris, 74, of Alpharetta, passed away March 17, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Pauline Garaffa, 87, of Roswell, passed away March 18, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Phyllis Lewis, 102, of Roswell, passed away March 21, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Martha Little, 70, of Milton, passed away March 19, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Bradley Nozick, 81, of Roswell, passed away March 17, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Cecil Osborne, 101, of Alpharetta, passed away March 19, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Virginia Poston, 92, of Cumming, passed away March 22, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Mary Powers, 58, of Roswell, passed away March 21, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Terry Douglas Price, 72, of Cumming, passed away March 22, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Billy Jean Sanders, of Cumming, passed away March 19, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Earl Odum Smith, 74, of Cumming, passed away March 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Beth Ann Southall-Brock, 52, of Cumming, passed away March 16, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
David Spruill, 79, of Alpharetta, passed away March 18, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Brenda Stribling, 68, of Roswell, passed away March 18, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Jeanne St. Onge, 73, of Roswell, passed away March 17, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.