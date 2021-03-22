Walter Bates, 91, of Alpharetta, passed away March 13, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Betty Sue Hansard Bennett, 84, of Cumming, passed away March 10, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Vollie Blevins, 82, of Cumming, passed away March 6, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
David Paul Bowers, 66, passed away March 9, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ernest Bush, 90, of Roswell, passed away March 11, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Georgia Green, 98, of Milton, passed away March 12, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Larry Henderson, 74, of Cumming, passed away March 11, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Maureen Kayser, 71, of Suwanee, passed away March 16, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Isabel Kinnaman, 92, of Roswell, passed away March 11, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Nita Knobbe, 95, of Alpharetta, passed away March 9, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Stephanie Booth Land, 53, of Cumming, passed away March 4, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Patton, 94, of Roswell, passed away March 16, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Louise Pirozzi, 79, of Roswell, passed away March 9, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
James D. Reece, 86, of Cumming, passed away March 12, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cynthia Richards, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away March 11, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Christine Sexton Samples, 86, of Cumming, passed away March 10, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Melita Whitesell, 87, of Cumming, passed away March 15, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Sandra Jean Young, 78, of Cumming, passed away March 6, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
